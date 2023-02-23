The following property transfers were recorded recently at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Wiscasset:

Alna: Charlie B. Ussery Jr. and Beverly B. Ussery to Charlie B. Ussery Jr. and Karen Moody Trust; Douglas C. Baston and Barbara J. Baston to Timothy Richards and Joel W. Verney; David F. Buchanan and Jan M. Buchanan to Jason Costa and Lori Ann Costa; Elaine Alison Klein and Randy John Klein to SRB Properties LLC; Justin D. Manjourides and Leah M. Goldman to Justin Manjourides Tr., Leah Goldman Tr., and Manjourides-Goldman Family Trust-2019;

Bristol: Marilyn B. Buhyoff Tr. and Gregory J. Buhyoff Revocable Trust to Marilyn B. Buhyoff Tr. and Marilyn B. Buhyoff Revocable Trust; Matthew G. Dillon and Paula J. Dillon to Paula J. Dillon Tr., Dillon Family Property Trust, and Matthew G. Dillon Tr.;

Dresden: Kazzy LLC to Eric J. Cotton; Karen Moody to Charlie B. Ussery Jr. and Karen Moody Trust; American General Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-1, American General Mortgage Pass-Through Certifications, Series 2009-1 and U. S. Bank National Association Tr. to Nancy Carleton;

Newcastle: John G. Damian, Elizabeth L. Damian, and Betsy Damian to John G. Damian Tr., John G. Damian Trust, Elizabeth L. Damian Trust, and Elizabeth L. Damian Tr.;

Nobleboro: Louise E. Simmons and Evelyn F. Trask to Nathaniel H. Lambert and Bridget E. Lambert; Ren Halverson to Jasmyn Leeann Rose and Douglas Phillip Frost III; A. Boynton Glidden III to A. Boynton Glidden III Tr. and Arthur Boynton Glidden III 1994 Trust;

Somerville: Maine Woods and Waters LLC and John Russell Dinius to Maine Woods and Waters LLC; Christine Gupton to Robin A. Kopel;

Westport Island: Marjorie D. Gould Tr., Jonathan H. Gould Tr., Marjorie D. Gould Revocable Trust, Marjorie D. Gould, and Jonathan H. Gould to Jonathan H. Gould and Marjorie D. Gould;

Wiscasset: American General Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-1, American General Mortgage Pass-Through Certifications, Series 2009-1 and U. S. Bank National Association Tr. to Nancy Carleton.

(The Lincoln County News compiles a list of all property transfers in Lincoln County from the Registry of Deeds. These transfers are public records. There are numerous types of deeds that transfer property or interests in property. For more information, call the Registry of Deeds at 882-7431.)

