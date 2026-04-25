Six Arrested in Waldoboro Following Alleged Kidnapping, Assault

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Six people are facing a variety of drug and assault charges after allegedly keeping an individual against his will for almost a week at a private residence in Waldoboro.

According to a series of affidavits filed with the Lincoln County Unified Court, the Waldoboro Police Department became aware of the situation after the victim went to the MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital emergency room in Damariscotta for the treatment.

In an affidavit describing events, Waldoboro Police Officer Christopher T. Heine said the victim had visible cuts, lacerations, and bruises on his head, sternum, and legs.

According the Heine, the individual said he had been riding in a car with a friend when the car broke down on Wagner Bridge Road in Waldoboro. As the car was being towed away, the friend said he knew people who lived nearby. Together the two friends walked to the 80 Reef Road.

The victim alleged it was agreed he would be allowed to stay at the house while transportation was being arranged but he would be required to do chores. Shortly into his stay, the victim alleged he was accosted by four people, including one of the residents of the home, Russell W. Hardin and three other people the victim knew as “Skinny,” “Shane,” and “Pablo.”

The four asked the victim if he would sell drugs for them. When he declined, he was accused of being a police officer or with the FBI.

Later, Skinny accused the victim of sleeping with a woman at the residence, identified as Lauren Curtis. Skinny allegedly pursued the victim with a knife and later smashed a glass bong on the individual’s head. According to the victim, he felt trapped and his antagonists kept encouraging him to fight them.

The second day he was there, the victim reported he awoke to find a gun barrel in his face.

“Skinny was pointing a 9 millimeter handgun at him, Shane had propane tanks and Curtis held a breaker bar,” Heine said in the affidavit.

The victim said he asked what was going on before he was beaten unconscious.

According to the victim, when he came to, he was being dragged to the back door area and his attackers were discussing the best way to kill him and dispose of his body. After the assault and death threats, the victim was placed in a back room and forced to sit in a chair against his will. Over the next four days, he was periodically beaten and his possessions, valued at $5,000, were stolen from him.

Finally after four days, the victim alleged, “Shane walked into the room, opened the door and said ‘Get.’”

During his alleged ordeal, the victim said he observed multiple drugs sales, a .22 caliber handgun, cash kept in a safe, and two other people being assaulted.

On April 15, assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Maine State Police Tactical Team, and Maine Warden Service, Waldoboro police officers executed a search warrant at 80 Reef Road.

As a result of the investigation and the search of the premises, law enforcement arrested six individuals on various charges.

Harden, 44, of Waldoboro; Curtis, 26, of St. George; Adonis Morel Tavarez, 18, of New York; and Shane R. Jones, 38, of South Thomaston; were all charged with kidnapping, robbery, elevated aggravated assault, theft by unauthorized taking, criminal threatening, and terrorizing.

Homeowner Glen Hardin, 72, Russell Hardin’s father, was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

As a result of the search of the residence Yendy Zenzof Rodriguez, 25, of Massachusetts, Jones, and Taveres, were all charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking of schedule drugs.

During the course of the search, police recovered a total of 65.4 grams of methamphetamine, 47.6 grams of crack cocaine, 63.9 grams of suspected fentanyl, and $4,396 in cash from three separate locations in the house.

All six individuals were arraigned via Zoom in West Bath District Court on Friday, April 17. As of Wednesday, April 22, the six remain in custody at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. Bail is set at $50,000 for Russell Hardin, Jones, Yeudy, and Curtis; $30,000 for Taverez, and $5,000 for Glenn Hardin.

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