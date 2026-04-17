Two Wiscasset Men Face Felony Charges Following Drug Investigation

Two Wiscasset men are facing a variety of drug-related charges as a result of a Wiscasset Police Department investigation into the manufacturing and trafficking of illegal drugs and firearms.

According to an April 8 post on the Wiscasset Police Department’s Facebook page, Dustan Barnes, 37, and Ronald Gonyou, 53, were both charged after Wiscasset Police executed search warrants at residences on 123 Lowelltown Road and 263 Pooler Pit Road on April 2.

During the search of the Lowelltown Road location, officers discovered evidence consistent with illegal drug trafficking and firearms violations and seized illegal drugs, cash, tools, firearm accessories, and a total of 24 firearms. A subsequent search of the Pooler Pit Road location resulted in the discovery of additional illegal drugs.

Barnes was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, a class A felony, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, a class B felony; one count of unlawful possession of cocaine and cocaine base, a class C felony.

Barnes was also charged with three class D misdemeanors for unlawful possession of schedule drugs specifically psilocybin, Adderall, and oxycodone, and 12 class E misdemeanors based the 11 different types of class E drugs allegedly found in his possession. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a class D misdemeanor.

Barnes was booked at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset on April 8 and posted $5,000 bail later the same day

Gonyou was charged with three class C felonies, including two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, namely cocaine and oxycodone, and unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug.

Gonyou was booked at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset on April 2 and posted $1,000 bail on April 3.

According to Wiscasset Police, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Wiscasset Police ask anyone with information is requested to call Officer Jonathan Barnes at 882-8202 or email jbarnes@wiscasset.org.

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