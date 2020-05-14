Wiscasset Man Charged with Possessing Child Pornography

A Wiscasset man was arrested Wednesday, May 13 after police say they found child pornography on his cellphone.

Casey Leavitt, 28, was arrested at his home on Lowell Town Road and taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail. Investigators found more than 100 images of young children on his phone, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland.

The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit investigated the case with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The investigation started in March.

Leavitt was charged with possessing sexually explicit material of a minor under 12. He has a court date in July.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

