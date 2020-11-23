Wiscasset Police Arrest Edgecomb Man after High-Speed Chase

An Edgecomb man allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through four towns late Friday, Oct. 20 while under the influence of drugs and with a loaded gun in his vehicle.

Jeremy Owen, 38, faces charges of attaching false plates, criminal mischief, criminal speeding, driving to endanger, eluding an officer, failure to stop, operating after suspension, operating under the influence of drugs, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, according to a press release from the Wiscasset Police Department.

At about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Wiscasset Officer Jonathan Barnes was driving north on Lowelltown Road when he saw a silver Jeep going 25 mph in the 40-mph zone, according to the press release. Barnes attempted to stop the Jeep, but the driver sped away. Barnes was not able to locate the vehicle, but checked the license plate and found that the registered owner had a suspended license.

At 11:08 p.m., Barnes was driving on West Alna Road when he saw the Jeep turn left off Fowle Hill Road, in front of him, at low speed. He turned on his lights and sirens to stop the vehicle when the driver “accelerated rapidly,” the police department said.

Barnes pursued the vehicle at speeds up to 90 mph through Wiscasset, Alna, Newcastle, and Edgecomb, according to the press release. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to assist and deployed spike strips in both Newcastle and Edgecomb until the Jeep was disabled.

Once the Jeep was disabled, Barnes and sheriff’s deputies conducted a high-risk stop and arrested Barnes, who was then taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail. He will make his initial court appearance at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 28.

