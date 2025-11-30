Wiscasset Police Arrest Suspect in Restaurant Robbery and Home Invasion

A 19-year-old Wiscasset man is in custody facing 11 charges following what the Wiscasset Police Department referred to as “two significant incidents in the downtown area” last week.

According to a 9:40 a.m. post on the Wiscasset Police Department Facebook page Friday, Nov. 21, officers arrested Luke Stinson-Freeman following a bail check and the execution of a search warrant at residence at 226 Old Sheepscot Road the day prior.

During the check and the subsequent execution of the search warrant, officers discovered evidence believed to be related to a burglary at the Water Street Kitchen & Bar and a home invasion on Lincoln Street.

Stinson-Freeman is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of violating conditions of release, and one count each of theft, criminal mischief, robbery, burglary, unlawful sexual touching, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and threatening display of a weapon.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 25, Stinson-Freeman is in custody at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, pending $100,000 cash bail.

According to Wiscasset Police, the incident began Tuesday morning, Nov. 18 when Wiscasset Police were informed of a burglary at Water Street Kitchen & Bar. Investigation determined a window on the back side of the building had been broken to gain entry. Liquor and a small amount of petty cash were taken.

On Wednesday evening, Nov. 19, officers responded to a report of an armed residential burglary, robbery, and assault on Lincoln Street. The Wiscasset Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick Police Department’s K-9 unit. A search of the area did not result in locating the suspect at that time.

Investigations into both incidents continued through the night and throughout the following day. Based on the suspect description and evidence collected at the scenes, investigators were confident they had identified the suspect involved in both crimes.

These incidents came to quick resolution due to the collaborated efforts and quick response of all agencies involved. Wiscasset Police were assisted by the Maine State Police, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Brunswick Police Department’s K-9 unit.

Anyone with any information related to these incidents should contact the Wiscasset Police Department at 882-8202.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

