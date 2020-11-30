Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Wiscasset Police Seek Robbery Suspect

at

A surveillance image shows a suspect in an armed robbery at Maxwell's Market & Deli in Wiscasset on Friday, Nov. 27.

A surveillance image shows a suspect in an armed robbery at Maxwell’s Market & Deli in Wiscasset on Friday, Nov. 27.

A man robbed Maxwell’s Market & Deli, on Route 27 in Wiscasset, at about 9:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 27, brandishing a handgun and demanding cash.

Sgt. Perry Hatch, of the Wiscasset Police Department, told The Times Record that two employees were in the store at the time. No one was hurt.

The man was last seen running north on Route 27, toward Dresden, according to a Facebook post by the Wiscasset Police Department. Hatch told The Times Record that police used a dog to track him to a parking area, so they believe he left the area in a vehicle.

The man wore a hood, mask, and sunglasses during the incident. He is described as a thin Hispanic or Black man, 6 feet, 5 inches tall and about 35 years old.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Wiscasset Police Department at 882-8202.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^