$24.9 Million Bond on Ballot for RSU 40 Voters

On Tuesday, June 9, RSU 40 voters will be asked to consider a $24.9 million capital improvement bond to fund what the school district says are vital upgrades to Medomak Valley High School that can no longer be delayed.

Among the issues identified at the school are arsenic in the water, asbestos in floor tiles and the ventilation system, an aging heating system, electrical limitations that prevent new kitchen equipment from being fully used, recurring boiler problems, and a lack of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The water filtration system does not address the arsenic in the water, so there is no drinking water available. This bond will pay for a larger water storage tank and a new arsenic treatment system for water safety.

The heating and ventilation system is more than 40 years old and must be replaced, according to district officials. The Waldoboro Planning Board has approved a biomass boiler, which will be installed off the property and used for both high school and middle school.

The building needs new sprinklers and fire suppression systems for safety purposes.

This bond proposal comes less than three years after voters rejected an $81 million district wide capital improvement bond in November 2023.

According to the school’s bond renovation website, the cost of this renovation project is fixed at $24.9 million, and cannot be raised.

The capital improvements bond will be paid back over 20 years. The payments for the first year are interest only.

The project would renovate much of the facility and address accessibility shortcomings. Student restrooms, locker rooms, nurse administration areas, and guidance offices currently do not meet accessibility standards, school officials have said. Plans also include adding a secure main entrance so visitors must be identified and sign in before entering the building.

If approved, construction would take place primarily over three consecutive summers. Work in 2026 would focus on replacing the heating plant and addressing water safety and storage issues. Plumbing, electrical and flooring work would follow in 2027, with framing and finishing improvements planned for 2028.

Voters will also decide on a Maine Department of Education revolving renovation loan for $3.96 million. Of this loan, only 42.75% will be paid back, and at zero percent interest over ten years.

Those include $1.47 million for asbestos abatement at the high school, $493,574 for water quality improvements at the high school, and $2 million to replace the ventilation system at Union Elementary School.

For more information about the MVHS Renovation Project, go to rsu40.org/medomak-valley-high-school-renovation-project.

Waldoboro residents will vote at the municipal building, at 1600 Atlantic Highway, on June 9. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, go to waldoboromaine.org or call 832-5369.

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