$37.2 Million RSU 40 Budget Coming to Voters on June 13

Residents of Friendship, Waldoboro, Warren, Washington, and Union will see a $37.2 million budget for RSU 40 at the polls on Tuesday, June 13.

The budget total is $37,255,527, an increase of $3,338,564, or 9.84%, from the fiscal year 2023 adopted budget.

The 2023-24 budget increases Waldoboro’s contribution to $7,110,182, up $709,245 or 11.1%. The town’s contribution is 35.26% of the total funding shared among the five towns. Waldoboro students make up 36.95% of the district’s pupils.

Karen Pike, the district’s business manager, said almost 80% of the increase is in staffing, wages, health insurance, and benefits the district is contractually obligated to provide.

Inflation costs for buses, heat, and electricity also drove numbers up, according to Pike.

In a letter to residents, Superintendent Steve Nolan said the district is seeing new challenges in inflation, staffing, and infrastructure needs.

Reductions in state funding, tuition, and reimbursement revenue from formula changes create an additional amount to be covered through taxes, according to Nolan.

The proposed wages portion of the budget is up $818,414 or 2.4%. Benefits increased $270,886 or 0.8%.

Support staff contracts are up $455,875 or 1.3%.

An additional line for new teachers at Medomak Middle School totals $200,000 to meet a need administrators have described as being at a tipping point. This year’s proposal also adds one new teacher to staff a state grant providing prekindergarten five days a week for the first time.

Other budget lines, including facilities, transportation, property insurance, and legal fees, increase by under $100,000 or less than 1%.

Voting for Waldoboro residents will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town office. Absentee ballots must be returned by the time polls close.

