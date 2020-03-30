After A Week with No New COVID-19 Cases, County Gets Three in One Day

After a full week with no new COVID-19 cases, Lincoln County got three new cases Monday, March 30.

The new cases were among data announced by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention at noon Monday.

The first case in Lincoln County was announced March 15. LincolnHealth announced the second, in one of its nurses, March 16. The third, fourth, and fifth case were announced March 18, 20, and 23.

Maine now has 275 cases, an increase of 22 since Sunday and 107 since Friday.

Of the 275, 41 people have recovered and 49 have been hospitalized. The first three deaths due to COVID-19 complications were reported in Maine over the weekend, the first on Friday.

John Martins, spokesperson for LincolnHealth, said Monday, March 30 that of the eight positive cases in Lincoln County, three have been tested through LincolnHealth. All three individuals have self-quarantined. There have been no hospitalizations due to COVID-19 at LincolnHealth.

LincolnHealth is taking measures to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases, like setting up a triage tent in front of the emergency room to allow for separation of COVID-19 patients from other patients.

The hospital has also been shifting staff to better staff its Miles Campus in Damariscotta, where COVID-19 testing is being conducted by drive-thru.

Most recently, the hospital moved its employees from the Lincoln Medical Partners campus in Wiscasset to the Miles Campus. Martins said services are temporarily suspended at the Wiscasset office, but patients can still contact their providers by calling LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus.

Martins said the hospital is adequately stocked with personal protective equipment and testing supplies. Hospital staff monitor the supplies constantly and coordinate with MaineHealth to ensure availability.

Martins said LincolnHealth has implemented a universal masking procedure, meaning all employees must wear masks when within 6 feet of anyone.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, continues to urge Mainers to act as if COVID-19 is already being transmitted in their community.

Community transmission has so far been identified in Cumberland and York counties in Maine.

Shah has been stressing physical distancing – staying 6 feet away from other people.

Gov. Janet Mills, after announcing the first COVID-19 death in Maine, urged Mainers to stay home as much as possible, only leaving for essential trips for groceries or medicine, during a news conference Friday, March 27.

“Things will get worse before they get better, but things will get better. They will get better as we all do what we have to do now, and that means staying home,” Mills said.

Mills recommended that anyone traveling from out of state self-quarantine themselves for 14 days after arriving in Maine.

Many seasonal residents are returning to their homes in Maine well before summer in order to escape more populous areas, including those with outbreaks.

The Maine CDC recommends that residents stay home when sick, wash hands often for at least 20 seconds, practice physical distancing, and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Health officials urge patients to stay at home and call their doctor for guidance if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. The symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and, in some patients, a sore throat. A doctor’s note is required to be tested for COVID-19.

AOS 93 closure extension

AOS 93 announced an extension of school closures until at least April 27 in a text to parents Wednesday, March 25. The district continues to provide free meals for students by delivery and pickup.

Damariscotta-based AOS 93 has five elementary schools: Bristol Consolidated School, Great Salt Bay Community School, Jefferson Village School, Nobleboro Central School, and South Bristol School.

