After Outcry, MVHS Announces Motorcade to Replace Graduation Parade

The day after canceling a parade to celebrate the Medomak Valley High School Class of 2020, MVHS announced that a motorcade will take place along the same route and at the same time, with only subtle differences from the original plan.

The motorcade from Warren Community School to MVHS will begin at 4 p.m., Sunday, June 7, according to an email from MVHS Principal Linda Pease.

“I am deeply saddened by the widespread, extraordinary disappointment and anger resulting from yesterday’s parade cancellation,” Pease said in the email.

The cancellation was the result of guidance from the Maine Attorney General’s Office to law enforcement across the state.

The agency “strongly discouraged” graduation parades and several other types of activities, telling law enforcement they could make COVID-19 precautions “impossible to maintain.”

Pease said the school and local law enforcement worked toward a solution that meets state guidelines.

“We cannot forget that we are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, the challenges of which our generations have never before experienced,” Pease said.

The motorcade will replace the traditional baccalaureate ceremony.

Each senior, with their family, may have one vehicle in the motorcade. Vehicles may enter the Warren Community School parking lot to organize into a line for the motorcade at 3:30 p.m.

Participants must remain in their vehicles, although if someone has to exit a vehicle for a short period of time, they must wear a face mask and observe physical distancing of 6 feet. After going through the parking lot at MVHS, the motorcade will conclude and vehicles must leave the campus along a specified route.

“Thank you all for your patience during the difficult process of balancing the ethical obligations to our governing agencies and providing much-deserved celebrations for our seniors,” Pease said. “We are confident that this restructuring meets the guidelines provided to us and allows our seniors, their families, and our communities the opportunity to celebrate the achievement of earning a high school diploma and marking the rite of passage into the next stage of life.”

According to Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash, there is nothing to stop people from watching the motorcade along its route, but if they do, he asks them to stay in their vehicles and keep a minimum of 6 feet between vehicles.

Lash said the department is not endorsing or promoting the event, but simply ensuring public safety. “All we are doing is escorting the parade from point A to point B,” he said.

Lash said the main issue with the original plan was the encouragement for community members to gather and watch.

“We are not supposed to draw crowds together. The issue with the parade was with the advertising for it. People were being asked to gather, and as a law enforcement agency and a school district, we have to follow existing guidelines and the event needed to be restructured,” Lash said.

A drive-in graduation ceremony will still take place throughout much of the day Wednesday, June 10.

