After Resolved Miscommunication, Three Candidates Seek Two Edgecomb Select Board Seats

A third candidate will appear on the ballot for one of the two Edgecomb Select Board seats up for election on Saturday, April 15.

Craig Urwin and Lyndyn C. Norgang are seeking a two-year term on the select board, while Frances C. Mague is seeking election for the select board term set to expire at the annual town meeting in May.

Edgecomb Town Clerk Claudia Coffin initially reported that two candidates – Norgang and Mague – had submitted nomination papers for the upcoming special election. Nomination papers were due Monday, March 6 at the town office.

As the town office is closed on Mondays, Coffin asked candidates call to meet her at the town office to turn in the paperwork. Coffin said Urwin had turned the papers into the town office box at the building’s front door, but that she didn’t receive a phone call from him.

During a telephone interview on Tuesday, March 14, Urwin said he made an attempt to call Coffin but could not reach her. He believes he had the wrong number.

Coffin confirmed Urwin will appear on the ballot.

Urwin and Norgang are seeking election to the seat currently held by Ted Hugger, who is resigning in April when he moves out of Edgecomb.

Mague is seeking the seat formerly held by board Chair Dawn Murray, who resigned in December. The term expires May 20.

Polls will be open between 1-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the town office, located on Town Hall Road.

