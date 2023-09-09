After Seven Months, Well Drilled At Wiscasset Mobile Home Park

A new well has been drilled for Whippoorwill Hill Mobile Home Park in Wiscasset seven months after it began running dry and a week after its latest deadline by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The 31-unit park remained under a boil water order as of Tuesday, Sept. 5.

According to Lindsay Hammes, communications director for the Maine CDC, the organization confirmed the well was being drilled by Bowie Bros., of Farmingdale, on Friday, Sept. 1. Work will continue until a “satisfactory yield” is reached, she said.

Well hookup is expected in the next week, Hammes said, and available to use under a do not drink order until water safety tests are finished.

Bangor-based Maine Real Estate Management, which manages the park, has been delivering bulk water to residents on and off since problems began in February.

The Wiscasset Newspaper reported in March that the management company’s attorney, Mike Harman, of Bloomer Russell Beaupain, in Bangor, said water pumps turned off because of a well shortage and were on and off for weeks at that time.

According to Harman, the park had two 2,000-gallon tanks fed by three wells that shut off when less than 600 gallons remained. An automatic restart was also installed, he said.

Hammes said residents continue to receive two daily bulk water deliveries.

Harman told Wiscasset Newspaper last month that other tenants finding sediment in their drinking water could be due to leaks in their individual unit lines.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

