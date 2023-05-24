All Articles Pass, Maxim Elected in Edgecomb

Edgecomb voters approved a $5.4 million municipal budget and elected Michael Maxim to the select board in the town’s only contested race on Saturday, May 20.

The budget totals $5,410,821, an increase of $509,268 or 10.38%. According to reports from the Edgecomb Budget Committee, inflation, supply chain issues, and personnel costs contribute to the budget increase. Federal and state funding relief that lowered last year’s budget does not offset costs this year, the committee said.

General government costs total $202,050, an increase of $25,679 or 14.56%. This category includes town official salaries and town expenses.

Public safety totals $350,108, an increase of $71,547 or 25.68%. This line includes emergency management services, fire department expenses, and Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service.

Much of the increase is ambulance service, which was $17,000 last year and totals $58,925 this year. The ambulance service changed its cost allocation formula with its member towns in 2022.

Highways and bridges total $861,906, an increase of $55,736 or 6.91%.

Several municipal budget lines included American Rescue Plan Act funds to offset totals.

Voters also approved amendments to the town’s coastal waters ordinance.

In municipal elections, Maxim received 57 votes to Amy Winston’s 49, securing a three-year term on the Edgecomb Select Board. Francis Mague, who held the seat previously, did not seek reelection.

Paula Swetland was elected to a three-year term on the Edgecomb Planning Board with 18 write-in votes.

Heather Sinclair was reelected unopposed to the Edgecomb School Committee.

Road Commissioner Scott Griffin, Tax Collector Rebecca Brewer, and Town Clerk Claudia Coffin were all reelected to one-year terms.

