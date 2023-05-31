Alna Ethics Hearing Rescheduled

The public hearing on the ethics complaint filed against Alna Select Board member Ed Pentaleri has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 8.

The complaint, filed by Alna resident Ralph Hilton, accuses Pentaleri of violating the town’s code of ethics and conduct policy

by failing to disclose a conflict of interest and recuse himself from select board deliberations related to an ongoing lawsuit.

The legal conflict involves the town and Alna resident Jeff Spinney regarding a boat ramp Spinney has installed on his private property on Golden Ridge Road.

The June 8 meeting will be held at the Alna town office at 1574 Alna Road (Route 218) beginning at 6 p.m. and will available via the Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88646971966.

