Alna Hires New Code Enforcement Officer

Following an executive session interview at the town office Thursday, Nov. 21, the Alna Select Board voted to hire William Butler, of Jefferson, as the town’s code enforcement officer and licensed plumbing inspector.

Butler succeeds Greg Lumbert, who had been assisting the town as needed since the passing of former Alna Code Enforcement Officer Bruce Engert in May.

Alna First Selectperson Nick Johnston said in an email Butler will receive the same $250 weekly stipend taxpayers budgeted for the position at the annual town meeting in March.

Johnston said Butler will not hold regular office hours. He will be available by phone and email and by appointment when people need to meet with him.

In the interim, Alna residents seeking code enforcement or plumbing inspection assistance can email ceo.lpi.alna@gmail.com or call the town office at 586-5313.

The Alna Select Board is scheduled to meet again at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 at the town office, at 1574 Alna Road.

