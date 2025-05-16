Alna Mail Delivery Stalled

Alna residents have been in a mail desert for the last week or so, but town officials are working to make sure the lack of service won’t last much longer.

In a Tuesday, May 13 email, the Alna Select Board notified residents that the town is currently experiencing a disruption in regular mail delivery service.

“While parcels continue to be delivered through a temporary substitute carrier program, letter mail — including bills and other essential documents — are not being delivered at this time,” the board said in the email.

Prior to the board’s email, many residents turned to the Alna News Facebook page to inquire about the lack of postal service in the town. Some stated they had not had mail delivered at their residences since May 2.

Residents said they have been advised to pick up their mail at the Newcastle post office. Staff at the Newcastle post office declined to comment on the matter, stating they are not at liberty to speak with the media.

According to the Alna Select Board, the issue stems from U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages and delays, logistical challenges, and an increase in parcel volume. Specifically, the select board noted Amazon uses the U.S. Postal Service as its sole carrier for parcels needing delivery to Alna.

In response to the issue, select board members said they are attempting to communicate with the U.S. Postal Service; Maine Sen. Cameron Reny, D-Bristol; and U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King. The town’s communications include requests to expedite hiring and support for the U.S. Postal Service; a push for emergency logistical support, including the assignment of temporary postal vehicles; and inquiries with Amazon regarding the company’s decision to solely rely on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver parcels to the town.

“This is a matter of fairness, accessibility, and respect for the needs of rural residents,” select board members said in the email. “We welcome all community input, and we are working urgently to restore service continuity and advocate for structural changes.”

