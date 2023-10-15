Alna Makes Pinkham Pond Launch Decision

A decision has finally set the fate of unpermitted aggregate rocks on Alna’s Pinkham Pond boat launch, while others remain to be made about addressing runoff at the site and chartering the town’s road committee. The Alna Select Board discussed these items and approved a seasonal road maintenance budget at its Thursday, Oct. 5 meeting.

Large aggregate laid on the boat launch off of Bog Road without environmental permits earlier this year has been the subject of numerous heated select board meetings. Whether to remove the stones or keep them, how they got there, and options to permit solutions through both state requirements and the town’s shoreland zoning ordinance has polarized board members and residents.

Members took public comment on Oct. 5 about what do with the boat launch following a site visit from an erosion control expert on Sept. 30.

Soil scientist David Roque said in an email to select board members after his visit that the existing riprap was likely to fill in soon with sand and vegetation. He also noted runoff issues from the other side of the road.

Much of the discussion Oct. 5 focused on this runoff, water that residents said a private driveway funnels into the pond. While the town does not have jurisdiction over the driveway, audience members said the culvert on that side of the road had been filled in, and board members agreed that as a right-of-way the town could have the right to clear it.

Resident Jeff Spinney and board member Coreysha Stone both called the riprap a safety net for the pond from runoff.

First Selectperson Ed Pentaleri said that he would not change his mind about wanting to remove the stones, which he noted at previous meetings he was not willing to leave in place because he did not believe it was an honest mistake. He has alleged in previous meetings that Jeff Spinney was involved in the mistaken aggregate placement by Road Commissioner Jeff Verney, which Spinney has denied.

“I’m exactly where I’ve been for months on this,” Pentaleri said. “… If we don’t have a look at how we got here, we’ll be here again.”

Stone said she wanted to leave much of the larger aggregate because of erosion but was willing to change her mind to resolve the issue.

“I’d like to make a decision today,” she said.

Board member Steven Graham moved that smaller grade material be placed over the existing stones where the asphalt was previously, down to the high water line. Stone voted in favor, passing the decision 2-1.

The board tabled consideration of a charter for its road committee after conversation with the audience. A previous board voted to create the road committee last January.

Pentaleri said Oct. 5 that the language was based on Maine Municipal Association recommendations and a similar committee in the neighboring town of Whitefield.

Spinney asked how the board could change the power and responsibility of the road commissioner’s elected position without bringing it to public vote. He also said existing road committee members do not have experience in road maintenance.

According to Pentaleri, the committee is advisory only and its creation would not impact the authority of the commissioner.

Resident Chris Cooper made a distinction between day-to-day operating decisions made by the commissioner and annual policy decisions that might go to town meeting.

Fire Chief Mike Trask said the committee sounded like it would create conflict and complicate decision making when the committee disagreed with the commissioner about plans.

“There’s no need to expect it will be adversarial,” Pentaleri said.

Stone added that Verney, who was not present at the meeting, was open to the committee and would participate. She also said members should want to communicate and work together, which could be a factor in making appointments.

Members plan to add a sentence to the charter clarifying that the committee would advise the select board and the road commissioner, reporting to the road commissioner first.

In other roads business, the board authorized a proposed annual road maintenance budget for Verney.

Stone said Verney is currently “not doing anything without being told he can,” due to “dynamics” in town. She said waiting for approval from the town to spend money may make it difficult to keep contractors for projects.

The board voted unanimously to authorize up to $8,000 in expenditures for seasonal maintenance at Verney’s direction, including road grading, pothole filling, culvert clearing, and dealing with beavers.

Pentaleri moved this figure above the roughly $5,000 recommended by the road commissioner to account for higher costs if they happen.

The Alna Select Board next meets at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 for a special meeting to consider liquor license renewal for The Alna Store. The board’s next regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 in the town office and online.

