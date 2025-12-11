Alna Man Dies In Whitefield Crash

A 67-year-old Alna man died the morning of Thursday, Dec. 11 after a car crash on Pittston Road in Whitefield.

Chris L. Conary was driving his 2006 Toyota Camry southbound on Townhouse Road in Whitefield when the incident occurred, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Conary drove through the intersection without stopping and struck a snowbank, causing the vehicle to go airborne.

The car then struck an unoccupied parked vehicle and flipped onto its roof in the nearby river, which was 5 feet deep, according to the press release.

Conary died during the incident. The Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner is assisting with the investigation to determine the cause of death and if Conary had a medical event that caused the crash, according to the press release.

Conary, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred and his airbag did deploy, according to the press release.

The Lincoln County Communications Center received the report of the crash at 11:50 a.m. In addition to the LCSO, the Whitefield Fire Department and Delta Ambulance responded to the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the LCSO. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers is the primary investigator and can be reached by email at jrogers@lincolnso.me or by calling 882-7332.

