Alna Planning Board Holding Public Workshop for Proposed Ordinance Changes December 8, 2022 at 4:21 pm Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlna Determines Process for Building Code Ordinance AmendmentsAlna Looks at Accessory Apartment AmendmentsAlna Residents Interested in Renting Accessory ApartmentsAlna Planning Board Hears Ordinance Workshop ResultsNewcastle Waives Accessory Apartment Fees to Support Affordable Housing Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!