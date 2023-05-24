Alna Select Board Schedules Hearing on Ethics Complaint

Following a heated public hearing Thursday, May 18, two members of the Alna Select Board voted to schedule an ethics hearing in two weeks to consider of the merits of complaint filed against board Chair Ed Pentaleri.

The complaint, filed by Alna resident Ralph Hilton, accuses Pentaleri of violating the town’s code of ethics and conduct policy by failing to disclose a conflict of interest and recuse himself from select board deliberations related to an ongoing lawsuit.

The legal conflict involves the town and Alna resident Jeff Spinney regarding a boat ramp Spinney has installed on his private property on Golden Ridge Road. The town is currently pursuing an enforcement action against Spinney alleging the ramp was illegally installed in Alna’s shoreland zone. Spinney is countersuing, alleging the town has violated the terms of a settlement agreement he signed in January 2021.

Hilton’s complaint alleges Pentaleri failed to disclose his personal advocacy opposing Spinney’s boat ramp when he was a private citizen or recuse himself from board deliberations, and that he knowingly made false statements in court documents related to the case. Hilton alleges Pentaleri’s actions have contributed to the lawsuits which have cost the town more than $100,000 in legal bills to date.

Board member Steve Graham chaired the public hearing which was held in a crowded meeting room at the town office Graham announced at the outset he was assuming for the purposes of the hearing that Hilton’s allegations were true.

After allowing more than an hour of comments, Graham motioned for an ethics hearing to be held in two weeks at a place to be determined. Graham and board member Coreysha Stone voted in favor of the hearing.

Pentaleri abstained from the vote, although he did speak to defend himself.

The board will take up the ethics hearing during the board’s next meeting, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 1 at the Alna town office.

Hilton complaint is posted on the town’s website at bit.ly/3pPa8kN.

