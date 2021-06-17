Alna Selectmen Propose Ordinance Workshop, Will Not Take Action on Dam June 17, 2021 at 8:47 am Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlna Seeks Legal CounselAlna Hires Town AttorneyDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentLocals Reflect On Alna’s Historic Head Tide DamHead Tide Dam Work Could Start in July Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!