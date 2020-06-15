Alna Switches Plowing Contractors

Alna will have a new snowplowing contractor for at least the next three years, and will pay less for the service.

The Alna Board of Selectmen accepted a bid from Holbrook Excavating Inc., of Woolwich, Wednesday, June 10.

The contract will start in October 2020 and expire in June 2023, with an option to extend for two more years. The cost will be $185,600 for the first year, $189,312 for the second, and $193,098 for the third.

Alna contracted Hagar Enterprises Inc., of Damariscotta, for snowplowing for the last six years. Hagar Enterprises Inc. submitted the only bid the last two times the town requested bids. This year, there were five.

Bids ranged from $181,076 to around $217,000, according to First Selectman Melissa Spinney. Holbrook Excavating Inc. submitted the second-lowest bid and Hagar Enterprises Inc. the second-highest.

Second Selectman Doug Baston said Seth Hagar, a vice president of Hagar Enterprises Inc., had done great work for the town, but the bid was too high. Last year, the town paid $201,000 for plowing.

