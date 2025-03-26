Altercation at Somerville Town Office Leads to Charges, Resignation

A physical altercation during a meeting of the Somerville Budget Committee Tuesday, March 25 resulted in misdemeanor charges for two town officials.

Second Select Board member Don Chase and Somerville Budget Committee member Michael Cox “had some words and an altercation” during a meeting of the budget committee at the town office, according to Lt. Brendan Kane of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

“What it sounds like is that the gentlemen had a disagreement over the budget,” Kane said.

The physical altercation led to both subjects being charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, or class D, offense. The subjects were summonsed and released, Kane said.

Chase resigned from the post of second select board member on Wednesday, March 26, according to Somerville Town Clerk Russ Gates.

This story will be updated.

