AOS 93 Board Discusses Bristol and South Bristol Withdrawal

AOS 93 Board members discussed the impending withdrawal of Bristol and South Bristol during its meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Christian Cotz, who represents South Bristol, announced both school committees voted to leave AOS 93 and form a two-town education service center at meetings on Nov. 4 and Nov. 6, respectively. As of July 1, 2026, South Bristol and Bristol will become Johns Bay Coastal Alliance, leaving Jefferson and Nobleboro as the sole remaining towns in AOS 93.

According to Cotz, a formal withdrawal plan is still being prepared and will be provided to the AOS 93 Board at its December meeting. He said it would be almost identical to the withdrawal plan Bremen, Damariscotta, and Newcastle used when the towns withdrew from AOS 93 to form RSU 48 last year.

There was also discussion about Bristol and South Bristol’s participation in the AOS moving forward. Cotz said it was “less than ideal” that the participation of the three towns stopped after the withdrawal was announced.

“I thought it was kind of less than ideal that we just stopped seeing all of them and having their voices at the table in any way, shape, or form for the rest of the year,” Cotz said.

Board member Matthew Benner, of Nobleboro, suggested Bristol and South Bristol’s participation should be limited when it comes to future topics.

“There’s very limited input from either school unless it’s dealing with something right at this very moment,” Benner said. “If you’re pulling out, I get that we need to talk about things now, but it’s on a very limited face.”

With the withdrawal of Bristol and South Bristol, Nobleboro and Jefferson will each have to cover a larger share of AOS 93’s fixed costs, which include transportation services with First Student Inc., cyber security, software, and the lease at the central office, until contracts are renegotiated or split by usage, according to AOS 93 Superintendent Todd Sanders.

AOS 93 is currently in year one of five with the Augusta-based First Student Inc. with Bristol, Nobleboro, Jefferson, and South Bristol being included in the contract. Sanders said there would have to be discussion with First Student Inc. on how to restructure the contract with withdrawal of two of the towns.

AOS 93 is in the process of developing the 2026-2027 fiscal year budget, which would need to be approved by the board before it head to voters. Benner said the tentative date for the budget meeting is Monday, Dec. 15, assuming the budget is approved by the AOS 93 Board at its next meeting.

The next AOS 93 Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3. For more information, call 506-3044 or go to aos93.org.

