AOS 93 Superintendent Ready for Game Time

The start of school is just around the corner, and Todd Sanders, a seasoned coach, educator, administrator, and the new superintendent of Damariscotta-based AOS 93, is ready to get out on the field.

“Coaching is so much about teamwork, about putting trust in others and working towards a common goal. A lot of things we do in education are similar,” Sanders said on Tuesday, Aug. 20. “…It’s trying to maintain that focus on whatever your objective is. Obviously, in sports, it’s winning – but in education, in many ways, it’s winning too, by doing what’s best for your constituents, for your students and your families.”

Sanders, originally from Freeport, grew up attending Freeport public schools and playing soccer, basketball, and baseball. His interest in education was solidified at an early age, when Eve Bither, the superintendent of the Freeport school system at the time who later became Maine’s commissioner of education, encouraged him to consider teaching.

“She saw me working at a camp with some young kids, a sports camp, and said, ‘Have you ever entertained the idea of going into education?’ That … reinforced what I thought I might like to do,” Sanders said.

Sanders went to New Hampshire for college, studying physical education and health at Plymouth State University. He then returned to Maine to begin his career, teaching physical education at Rockland Elementary School from 1990 to 1992. During those years, Sanders said, he was also proud to have worked as an assistant coach to Rockland District High School’s undefeated state champion basketball team.

As his career progressed, Sanders held a range of teaching and coaching positions. He taught physical education and health at the former Wales Central School, part of the Oak Hill school system, coached varsity soccer and basketball at Oak Hill High School, and held coaching positions at Cony High School and Medomak Valley High School, where Sanders worked from 1999 to 2004.

“Coaching was a big passion in my life back then,” Sanders said.

His background in athletics, including working for periods as an athletic director, inspired Sanders to pursue a role in school administration. He returned to school to study for a master’s degree in educational leadership at the University of Maine at Orono.

Soon after, Sanders was hired as the assistant principal and athletic director at Rockland Middle School from 2005 to 2009.

“I’ve had ties to the Midcoast all throughout my educational career,” Sanders said.

After achieving his principal certification, Sanders worked for 11 years as the principal at Gardiner Middle School. He got his first superintendent job at MSAD 58 in the Western Mountains of Maine and worked last year as superintendent of the Poland-based RSU 16.

Sanders said his extensive career has shown him the importance of human connection.

“When you’re teaching, you get to make those connections with students, families, and colleagues. As you move into building level administration, you have to make connections with your entire staff. And as you move into a district level position, you have to make connections with your entire district. I find that important,” he said.

Sanders said he would also bring a commitment to transparency and communication to the role.

“I have an open-door policy,” he said, adding that he wants to be seen as an accessible, friendly face.

“It’s important that conversation and communication is a two-way street,” he said. “…I will be in classrooms, not necessarily to evaluate staff, but to just have my hand on the pulse of what’s going on in our buildings.”

Sanders said he was optimistic about the potential for positive change within the district in conjunction with the proposed restructuring and ongoing shifts.

“I see the benefit of it,” he said.

However, he said, he recognized that change can be difficult for a community, saying that communication would be key to ensuring any changes are as smooth as possible.

Sanders said he was looking forward to getting to know district staff, and “taking time getting to know the district and people.”

“This is a district that has seen change, turnover in superintendents, and it’s understandable … but hopefully, you know, they’ll get some consistency from me,” he said.

When he isn’t in the office or visiting a classroom, Sanders still loves sports, making time to play softball and golf. He also loves hiking and skiing, naming Mt. Abram as one of his favorite Maine mountains.

Landing in the Midcoast area was a lifelong goal; Sanders said he was thrilled to be back by the ocean and plans to relocate to the area.

“Having grown up on the coast, you don’t realize how much the coast has an impact on you, or how much it leaves an impression on you, until you do get away… I missed just seeing the water,” he said.

He also said he was glad to rejoin the Midcoast community.

“Being at Rockland, being at Medomak, I just have found people on the coast to be genuine, and I appreciate and respect that,” Sanders said.

