Area Farms Focus of Bath School Project February 8, 2024 at 10:57 am Piper PavelichYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGSB Students Learn About Science with New, Hands-On ProgramNews from Lorna Fake’s Second Grade Class at GSBLA Students Share African Experience With GSB StudentsNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersJefferson Voters Approve Education Budget Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!