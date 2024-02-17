Assisted Living Facility Planned for Wiscasset

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A new assisted living facility is slated to open on Gardiner Road in Wiscasset this fall.

Everbrook Senior Living – a Massachusetts-based company with a mission of designing communities for older adults to thrive in – is set to open Islebrook Village at Wiscasset in October, according to Islebrook Village Community Sales Director Laura Roehrig.

Roehrig, along with Everbrook Senior Living Chief Operating Officer Robert “Bob” Kelley, hosted a “brunch-and-learn” event at Jodie’s Cafe and Bakery on Thursday, Feb. 8 for community members to learn about the facility that will soon be opening in their backyard.

Everbrook Senior Living, formerly known as Optimus Senior Living, has opened six assisted living facilities throughout New England since 2016.

“We wanted to have the ability to develop property, build it suitable or how we believe elderly folks would want to spend their money, allocate their resources, and to manage it out in the open, because we felt that the biggest gap between development and the after opening is when the developer walks away and they hire a company that just comes in to operate,” Kelley said during the Feb. 8 event.

Located at 146 Gardiner Road, Everbrook Senior Living will renovate the building that previously housed Wiscasset Primary School and construct a new building directly behind the former school.

The entire project will cost the company nearly $30 million, according to Roehrig.

“Senior living has always been a model that tries to bring people into a community and reenergize that social connectivity that they have been losing for many, many years … We want to have the best, highest capacity to do the most for our residents before they move,” said Kelley.

The facility will have 105 rental units suited for independent, assisted, and memory care living, according to Kelley. Twenty-four units will be dedicated to individuals who need memory care, 14 units will be for “light” memory care, and 11 will be for assisted living in the renovated school building. Fifty-six units will be in the new building.

Almost every unit in the new building will have a balcony, according to Kelley. All of the units in the new building will have stackable washers and dryers. Assisted living units in the renovated building will not have washers and dryers. However, if those individuals would like to do their own laundry, there will be common laundry areas. Each unit will have one bathroom per bedroom, as well as a kitchen.

Based off figures from communities already operated by Everbrook Senior Living, a 560-square-foot, one-bedroom unit will cost about $5,700 a month, a 530-square-foot, one-bedroom unit will cost about $5,500 a month, and a two-bedroom unit will cost about $6,600 a month, according to Kelley. Prices for individual care needs will differ and are separate from the cost for a lease.

The facility will also include amenities such as a gym, a juice bar, and an onsite physiologist, a professional who will assist residents in exercising.

Kelley said pets are allowed, but only if the individual can still care for their pet. How many pets are allowed for each individual and what kind of pets are allowed will be determined on a case-to-case basis, according to Kelley.

Kelley said it is possible that the facility will have 11 or 12 units dedicated to employee housing on the second floor of the renovated building.

Islebrook Village’s main office is located at 61 Flood Ave. in Wiscasset. Roehrig, who works in the main office, said she accepts appointments and walk-in visits.

For more information, call 656-7600, email info@islebrookvillage.com, go to everbrookseniorliving.com, or find Islebrook Village on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

