Auburn Man Flown to Hospital after Wiscasset Motorcycle Crash

An Auburn man was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston after suffering head injuries in a motorcycle crash in Wiscasset on Wednesday, May 27.

Gary St. Hilaire, 56, of Auburn, was driving a red 1996 Harley-Davidson south on Route 27 at the time of the crash, around 2:30 p.m., according to Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine. Douglas E. Humphrey, 56, of Lewiston, was driving a silver 2003 Honda motorcycle. Police believe the motorcycles collided.

LifeFlight flew St. Hilaire to the Lewiston hospital. The hospital did not respond to requests for an update on his condition.

Police believe St. Hilaire and Humphrey were traveling together. Humphrey was cited for operating without a license. Neither was wearing a helmet, according to police.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

