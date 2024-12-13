Augusta EMT Named New Nobleboro Fire Chief

The Nobleboro Fire Department swore in Matthew Kilpatrick as chief of the Nobleboro Fire Department, effective immediately, the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 5.

Kilpatrick succeeds Kevin Rawley, who had become chief in May.

Rawley submitted a letter of resignation to the Nobleboro Select Board in early November, which stated his last day as chief was Dec. 1. Rawley cited personal obligations as his reason for resigning from the position. Rawley said he will remain in the department as a lieutenant.

Prior to Rawley, Aaron Bradbury held the position on an interim basis beginning in November 2023 after former Fire Chief Richard “Moose” Genthner’s termination and suspension from the department.

During the Nobleboro Select Board’s Wednesday, Dec. 4 meeting, the board approved the department’s recommendation to swear in Kilpatrick as chief.

Raised in Searsport, Kilpatrick joined the Nobleboro Fire Department in 2020, but his commitment to public safety dates back to 2016, where he began volunteering with the Searsport Fire Department. From there, he began working in emergency medical services, acting as an ambulance driver and EMT in towns such as Searsport, Clinton, and Union.

“I’ve been all over the place,” he said. “I want to get all the knowledge I can.”

While he is honored and ready to serve the town as chief, Kilpatrick said the promotion was not something he saw coming anytime soon, as he wanted to work his way through the ranks up to the position.

“I was not expecting this at all,” he said. “We had our meeting and I was like, ‘I’ll step up, keep the place running as best I can.’ Got a lot of learning to do, obviously.”

Kilpatrick said although the shift in leadership left the department with some anxiety and uncertainty, he is confident in the department’s ability to adapt to change, as well as his ability to learn on his feet.

“There’s always someone that has more certificates, more experience, and more knowledge than I do, because I’m still fairly new to this,” he said. “Now, I’m very hopeful that we’ll keep this place going … We have a name right now that’s good, and we’ll keep our name known.”

As part of his tentative six-month plan for the department, Kilpatrick said he would like to get officers in the department – at present, he is the only officer – and begin shaping two current members into lieutenants. He said he would also like to reach out to fire chiefs in surrounding towns for guidance and advice.

Outside of his work with the Nobleboro Fire Department, Kilpatrick is a full-time EMT in Augusta. He is currently completing courses at Kennebec Valley Community College to become a paramedic.

Kilpatrick has a 6-year-old daughter and enjoys outdoor activities, such as hiking and fishing.

To contact the Nobleboro Fire Department’s office, call 563-2433.

