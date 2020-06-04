Bacon Grease Fire Destroys New Harbor House

An accidental grease fire, caused when the homeowner left bacon cooking on the stove, destroyed a home at 159 McFarland Shore Road in New Harbor the morning of Wednesday, June 3.

Homeowner Sherrylee D. Pierce attempted to put out the fire with some wet towels, but the flames grew out of control and she fled, according to Bristol Fire Chief Paul Leeman Jr. Neither Pierce nor anyone else was hurt.

Leeman said the house was fully involved when firefighters arrived around 10 a.m. “It was very dramatic,” he said.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire and deemed it accidental, according to Leeman.

Leeman said the fire was knocked down after about 50 minutes. For the next couple hours, firefighters mopped up and looked for hot spots in the remnants of the building. The scene was clear by 3 p.m.

Leeman said around 1,500 feet of hose was used and tanker support was provided by neighboring departments.

In addition to the Bristol Fire Department, the Bremen, Damariscotta, Newcastle, and South Bristol fire departments responded.

Leeman said Somerville Fire Chief Mike Dostie made the long drive down to help repack hoses and help in any way he could.

Water was supplied from dry hydrants at the New Harbor ice pond, on Route 32, and the Pemaquid Mill dry hydrant, on Route 130 in Pemaquid Falls.

The Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

