Bailey Wins 2023 #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Linda Bailey won the 2023 #LCNme365 photo contest with her photo of Kerr Brook in Jefferson after the first snowfall. Bailey will receive a prize package from Lincoln County Publishing Co. of products featuring her photo, including a 2024 calendar.

Readers selected Linda Bailey as the winner of the 2023 #LCNme365 photo contest with a picture of Kerr Brook in Jefferson after the first snowfall.

Bailey, along with the other 11 finalists, had previously won a monthly #LCNme365 contest to become eligible for the annual vote. Bailey won the December contest, which was sponsored by  Louis Doe Home Center, of Newcastle.

The annual contest launched Dec. 27. While the contest was anyone’s to win for the first few days, Bailey gained a staggering amount of momentum, ultimately coming away with 23.81% of the vote and emerge victorious.

As winner of the annual contest, Bailey will receive a prize package of products featuring her photo from Lincoln County Publishing Co., of Newcastle. Lincoln County Publishing Co. publishes The Lincoln County News.

The prize package includes decks of playing cards, postcards, notecards, and more. In addition, Bailey will receive a one-year subscription to The Lincoln County News and an exclusive 2024 calendar featuring all the monthly winners of the contest with her photo on the cover.

The sponsors for 2023 were   Rising Tide Co-op, Ames True Value, Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, Key Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Metcalf’s Submarine Sandwiches, Maine Septic Solution, Riverside Butcher Co., Peninsula Properties, Phillips Power Products, Newcastle Realty, Bangor Savings Bank, and  Louis Doe Home Center.

The 2024 contest is already underway. Bailey and the 11 monthly winners from 2023 are again eligible to win.

Each week, The Lincoln County News staff selects a winning photo.

At the end of the month, readers choose the photo of the month from the weekly winners via a poll at  lcnme.com/photo-contest.

The photo that receives the most votes appears on the front page of The Lincoln County News. In addition, the winner receives a $50 gift certificate from the contest’s monthly sponsor. The sponsor for January is Rising Tide Co-op, of Damariscotta.

For complete contest rules and to see previous entries and winners, go to  lcnme.com/photo-contest.

