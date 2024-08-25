BCS Construction Making Headway, Staying Within Budget

On Tuesday, Sept. 3 students will return to the halls of Bristol Consolidated School for the second school year in a row with the building under construction and renovation.

BCS Facilities Manager John Carroll said from the time the school broke ground on the project in June 2023 until students return on Tuesday, Sept. 3, about 90% of the school has been affected by renovation.

“Even rooms that really didn’t get into renovation got new ceilings, plumbing, HVAC system, and sprinklers,” Carroll said.

The goals of the renovation and construction of the school include increased security for students and staff, saving on annual costs by improving electric and heat efficiency improvements, building compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, more space for students, and a cafeteria to double as a community room.

In March 2023, Bristol voters approved a $6,425,000 general obligation bond for school construction with a vote of 446-204.

The article, recommended by the school and budget committees and the select board, authorizes the Bristol Select Board to issue 15-year bonds or notes to fund additions and improvements to the Bristol Consolidated School.

With 5.3% interest adding $2,603,251, the total bond will cost the town $9,028,251.

Construction began in June 2023 with a groundbreaking ceremony where Bristol students of all grade levels were handed shovels for a photo opportunity before outside renovations and electrical work began.

This summer the school building and grounds were closed to staff and students in June with more intense building renovations occurring. Staff members were required to remove most of their materials from their rooms for the renovations, according to BCS Principal Jen Ribeiro.

Due to the construction, the school year will start with three fewer classrooms but will be mitigated by utilizing other spaces in the school such as the art room and music room, according to a report released Aug. 2 from AOS 93 Superintendent Todd Sanders, Ribeiro, and Bristol School Committee Chair Darin Carlucci.

Additionally, construction for the new cafeteria and kitchen in the north end of the school is underway and is expected to be completed in January 2025 when the students return from their winter break. Previously, the gymnasium was being used as the cafeteria.

A three-week delay in the construction of the cafeteria and kitchen occurred in July because asbestos was found when pulling up the floors, according to Carroll. Asbestos is a group of fibrous minerals used to fireproof materials. Due to its toxic nature, the fibers can become trapped in the body if inhaled during demolition and can cause diseases such as mesothelioma and lung cancer, according to the Hazardous Waste Experts website.

Until the cafeteria is completed, food preparation for BCS students will occur at South Bristol School.

“I’m happy with the progress considering some of the obstacles and very happy that we have the project management team that we have,” Carlucci said. “I’m also excited for the kids to start back on Sept. 3!”

Carlucci said all construction should be completed by January.

According to the report from Sanders, Ribeiro, and Carlucci, unforeseen complications with construction could result in remote learning days for the students.

The report also stated that expenditures remain aligned with budgeted amounts for the project.

In addition to the two new classrooms, kitchen, and cafeteria, the school is also gaining five new bathrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Carroll said bathrooms have been added to the south end of the building, which there was previously none.

One of the bathrooms was added for the exclusive use of the school’s special education department, according to Carroll.

A new sprinkler system has been installed in the school with the housing for the cisterns, an artificial reservoir for the system’s water, to be placed underground near the playground behind the school.

A staff room was added, according to Carroll, who said the staff has never had a break room with its own bathroom before. Nearby, two bathrooms were added for students and are the first in the south end of the school.

According to Carroll, the new addition to the north end of the school has been constructed in a way that can support a second story, should the school need to expand again. Students will not be permitted to access the new addition until its completion in January.

The Dovetail Consulting Associate Forrest Butler said watching the progress of the project has been “very cool to see.”

“It’s great to see it go from nothing to all of this,” Butler said, gesturing to the new addition in the north end of the school.

For more information about the project and for updates, go to aos93.org or email bcsoffice@aos93.org.

