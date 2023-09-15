BCS Construction on Schedule, Superintendent Says

The Bristol Consolidated School renovation project is proceeding on time and meeting schedule, AOS 93 Superintendent Lynsey Johnston told the Bristol School Committee at the committee’s Wednesday, Sept. 6 meeting.

The project began in June, after residents approved a $6,425,000 bond for school renovation at the annual town meeting in March.

Windows in the middle school wing have been boarded up with plywood as a precautionary safety measure to protect students from potential debris during construction, according to Johnston.

“I believe there’s a plan in the school to decorate them to make them look nice, more welcoming,” Johnston said.

The LED classroom lighting renovation was completed prior to the beginning of the school year in the school’s current classrooms, according to Facilities Manager John Carroll.

The lighting renovation will now pivot to hallways and offices. The work is expected to run though December, Johnston said.

On the south end of the school, concrete frost walls have been poured. The contractor, Optimum Construction Inc., completed the work without interfering with the morning bus routine, according to Johnston.

Voicing a question she received from members of the public, Bristol School Committee member Becky Cooper asked about the opaque fencing around the construction site. Carroll said the fencing was to avoid theft of equipment.

Drilling will be done to help determine if there’s ledge under the area slated for the future cafeteria. Based on the findings, the plumbing design may need change, according to Johnston.

The drilling will happen over Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend, from Friday, Oct. 6 Monday, Oct. 9, to avoid disrupting the students during class, according to Johnston.

AOS 93 is waiting for the potential change order from Optimum Construction Inc., according to Johnston. The potential change order is for the northern frost walls, which were initially drawn up to be 8 feet tall, but now are going to be 12 feet tall.

The change comes from an unanticipated steepness to the slope the walls are to be put in, Johnston said.

Renovation and construction will continue in phases through 2024.

At the completion of construction, two new classrooms will be gained, three-phase power will be added to the building, and heat pumps will be installed throughout.

The next Bristol School Committee meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at BCS.

