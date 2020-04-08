Belfast Woman Injured in Jefferson Rollover

The driver of a Honda Civic was injured in a single-vehicle rollover on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson, Tuesday, April 7.

Courtney Burns was taken to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, where she was treated and released, according to police and a spokesperson for the hospital. More information about her injuries was not available.

A male passenger, the only other occupant of the vehicle, was unharmed, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

Rollins said driver distraction might have contributed to the rollover, near Neck Road, but the cause is under investigation.

Emergency services closed Bunker Hill Road while they cleared the scene of debris and two tow trucks removed the vehicle.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched emergency services around 2:45 p.m. The road reopened around 4 p.m.

The Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, Jefferson Fire and Rescue, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

