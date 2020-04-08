Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Belfast Woman Injured in Jefferson Rollover

at

Firefighters sweep debris and help load a vehicle onto a tow truck after a crash on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson the afternoon of Tuesday, April 7. (Alexander Violo photo)

Firefighters sweep debris and help load a vehicle onto a tow truck after a crash on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson the afternoon of Tuesday, April 7. (Alexander Violo photo)

The driver of a Honda Civic was injured in a single-vehicle rollover on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson, Tuesday, April 7.

Courtney Burns was taken to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, where she was treated and released, according to police and a spokesperson for the hospital. More information about her injuries was not available.

A male passenger, the only other occupant of the vehicle, was unharmed, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

A Honda Civic coupe is removed from Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson after a rollover Tuesday, April 7. The driver suffered unknown injuries, while a passenger was unhurt, according to police. (Alexander Violo photo)

A Honda Civic coupe is removed from Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson after a rollover Tuesday, April 7. The driver suffered unknown injuries, while a passenger was unhurt, according to police. (Alexander Violo photo)

Rollins said driver distraction might have contributed to the rollover, near Neck Road, but the cause is under investigation.

Emergency services closed Bunker Hill Road while they cleared the scene of debris and two tow trucks removed the vehicle.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched emergency services around 2:45 p.m. The road reopened around 4 p.m.

The Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, Jefferson Fire and Rescue, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company