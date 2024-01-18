‘Ben-A-Fit’ Planned for Jan. 17 January 18, 2024 at 11:40 am Sherwood OlinYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPreparation Underway for Bremen Library’s Wreath SaleMedomak Middle School Honors Veterans Here and GoneThanks, Thanks, ThanksLA One-Act Play Wins Regional Drama FestivalNew District Attorney Takes Oath of Office Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!