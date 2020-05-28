Bigelow Research Associate Wins May #LCNme365 Photo Contest

With one vote separating first and second place, Brittney Honisch won the May #LCNme365 photo contest with her picture from the top of Bunker Hill.

Honisch, a research associate at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay, snapped the photo on her Samsung phone while out for a bike ride earlier this year. Honisch enjoys both biking and running, and said the spot is one of her new favorites.

“It was one of my second road rides of the season when I’ve actually been outside instead of inside,” Honisch, of Newcastle, said. “With everything greening up and coming into view, it’s a nice place to take a rest and get a view of the lake.”

Honisch learned about the photo contest from reading The Lincoln County News and said she and her friends will often tag photos with #LCNme365 to enter the contest and view the other submissions.

“It’s fun to watch how the seasons shift and see the other spots and places I don’t know about yet in the county,” Honisch said. “It’s a view into other people’s daily lives and that’s really cool!”

In addition to having her photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Honisch will receive a $50 gift certificate from May’s contest sponsor, Metcalf’s Submarine Sandwiches, of Damariscotta.

As the fifth monthly winner, Honisch cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2020, but she can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Honisch’s photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2020.

Submissions are now being accepted for the June #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to a local business from the monthly sponsor, Maine Septic Solution. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

