Boothbay Harbor Man Arrested After Standoff, Shooting Victim Hospitalized

A local man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting at an apartment complex on Reed Road in Boothbay Harbor on Sunday, March 19.

Matthew A. Plummer, 40, Boothbay Harbor, was arrested by the Maine State Police tactical team and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 3 a.m. Monday after a standoff that began Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the LCSO.

The incident began around 4:35 p.m. when witnesses in the area of Campbell Creek Apartments reported seeing a man with a gun and hearing gunshots in the parking lot of the apartment complex, according to the press release. Before deputies arrived at the scene the victim, identified as a 34-year-old male from Wiscasset, arrived at the local urgent care facility seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

The injured man was initially transported to the LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta and later transferred to the Maine Medical Center in Portland via LifeFlight. No information on his condition is available at this time.

Witnesses reported a man, subsequently identified as Plummer, had gone back into an apartment at Campbell Creek following the incident and was believed to still be inside, according to the LCSO. Deputies, joined by officers from the Boothbay Harbor Police Department, the Maine Warden Service, and the U.S. Border Patrol, secured the scene, which was later turned over the Maine State Police tactical team.

Once Plummer was taken into custody, he was transported to the LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus for medical treatment before being transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Plummer was charged with aggravated attempted murder and violating conditions of release, related to his sentence from a standoff in Wiscasset in December 2018. In that event, Plummer refused to leave his apartment for more than eight hours until the Maine State Police tactical team used a chemical agent to force him out.

It is expected that Plummer will appear in the Lincoln County Courthouse sometime Monday, March 20.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers from both the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police remain on the scene Boothbay Harbor, continuing the investigation.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

