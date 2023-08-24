Boothbay Woman Raises Money for Family in Hawaii August 24, 2023 at 10:34 am Isabelle Curtis, Boothbay RegisterYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaui Wildfires Destroy Home of Damariscotta NativeSomewhere in SomervilleCounty Voters Reject People’s Veto, Dems Back BidenSearchers Find Body of Former Boothbay Harbor Fire OfficerDivorces Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!