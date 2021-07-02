Boothbay Woman Wins June #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Kerri Kelley won the June #LCNme365 photo contest with her photo from Love’s Cove in Southport.

Kelley, of Boothbay, snapped the photo using her iPhone while “out for a ride,” she said.

Kelley has entered the #LCNme365 photo contest several times and won a few weekly contests. In 2020, she was the monthly winner for September with her photo of a sunset at Fishermen’s Memorial Park in Boothbay Harbor.

In addition to having her photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Kelley will receive a $50 gift certificate to Riverside Butcher Co., of Damariscotta, courtesy of Maine Septic Solution, the sponsor of the June contest. She will also receive a canvas print of her photo, courtesy of Mail It 4 U, of Newcastle.

As the sixth monthly winner, Kelley cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2021, but she can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Kelley’s photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2021.

Submissions are now being accepted for the July #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to Riverside Butcher Co., the sponsor of the July contest. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

