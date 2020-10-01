Boothbay Woman Wins September #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Kerri Kelley won the September #LCNme365 photo contest with her picture of a sunset at Fishermen’s Memorial Park in Boothbay Harbor.

Kelley, of Boothbay, snapped the photo using her iPhone.

“I love sunsets,” Kelley said. “If you ever look at my Facebook or Instagram page, it’s all sunsets. I end up going down there many times a year and just wait for the sun to set to take some photos.”

Kelley has entered the #LCNme365 photo contest several times, even winning a few weekly contests, after being encouraged to enter by her friend Dick Morrison. Morrison has won monthly contests in September 2018, January 2019, and April 2020.

“He was on Instagram doing it and told me I should really do it,” Kelley said. “So I started entering, and we even were up against each other at the same time!”

In addition to having her photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Kelley will receive a $50 gift certificate to The Narrows Tavern, of Waldoboro, courtesy of Farrin Properties, the sponsor of the September contest.

As the ninth monthly winner, Kelley cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2020, but she can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Kelley’s photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2020.

Submissions are now being accepted for the October #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to the Damariscotta River Grill courtesy of Newcastle Realty, the sponsor of the October contest. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

