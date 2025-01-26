Bremen Appoints New Fire Chief

The Bremen Select Board appointed Eric Teele as the town’s new fire chief during the board’s meeting at the town office Thursday, Jan. 16.

Teele, who has been with the department for 15 years, said his grandfather was a member of the fire department and the position, as well as the department holds a lot of meaning for him.

“It’s a lot,” he said. “It’s a huge responsibility. It is a privilege to work with the incredible men and women that make Bremen Fire.”

Members of the Bremen Fire Department elected Teele fire chief during the department’s annual meeting on Sunday, Jan. 12. Teele succeeds former chief Bruce Poland, who announced his retirement from the service following the vote.

In a phone interview Monday, Jan. 20, Poland said he wished the department and its members luck. Poland led the department for two and a half years following the unexpected death of Bremen Fire Chief Donald Leeman in September 2022. He retired from the department after 52 years of service.

“I wanted to give it up on my own terms,” he said.

The next meeting of the Bremen Select Board is at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the town office.

