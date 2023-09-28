Bremen CEO Removes Long-Term Abandoned Property Trespasser September 28, 2023 at 10:00 am Johnathan RileyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Hires Code Enforcement OfficerCode Enforcement Process Questions Continue In BremenCode Enforcement Officer Steps Back, Reflects on CareerLocal Code Enforcement Officer Named Midcoast’s BestNobleboro to Consider Regulation of Short-Term Rentals Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!