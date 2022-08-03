Bremen Crash Leads to LifeFlight for Driver

One man was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland after a single-vehicle crash on Biscay Road in Bremen engulfed his truck in flames on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Bystanders and members of the Bremen Fire Department extracted the driver, Roy Benner, 67, of Damariscotta, from his blue Chevrolet Silverado, according to Lt. Brendan Kane, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Benner was treated at the scene and then transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta by Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service before being LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Benner was driving his truck north on Biscay Road when it came over an incline and veered off the road, striking a large tree and bursting into flames shortly after 7 p.m., Kane said. The crash is currently under investigation.

Biscay Road was closed and traffic was rerouted onto Turner Road for about an hour while the scene was cleared, Kane said.

The Damariscotta and Newcastle fire departments also responded.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

