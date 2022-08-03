Advanced Search
Bremen Crash Leads to LifeFlight for Driver

at

A blue Chevrolet Silverado is engulfed in flames after leaving Biscay Road and striking a tree in Bremen on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Bystanders and members of the Bremen Fire Department were able to extract the driver, Roy Benner, of Damariscotta, and he was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland. (Photo courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

One man was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland after a single-vehicle crash on Biscay Road in Bremen engulfed his truck in flames on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Bystanders and members of the Bremen Fire Department extracted the driver, Roy Benner, 67, of Damariscotta, from his blue Chevrolet Silverado, according to Lt. Brendan Kane, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Benner was treated at the scene and then transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta by Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service before being LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

A firefighter extinguishes a blaze in a blue Chevrolet Silverado that crashed on Biscay Road in Bremen on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2. The driver, Roy Benner, of Damariscotta, was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland. (Photo courtesy James Genthner)

Benner was driving his truck north on Biscay Road when it came over an incline and veered off the road, striking a large tree and bursting into flames shortly after 7 p.m., Kane said. The crash is currently under investigation.

Biscay Road was closed and traffic was rerouted onto Turner Road for about an hour while the scene was cleared, Kane said.

The Damariscotta and Newcastle fire departments also responded.

