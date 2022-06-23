Bremen Dispatches Annual Town Meeting Warrant without Debate

Bremen residents needed less than 55 minutes to dispatch the balance of a 50-article warrant during their annual town meeting at the Bremen fire station on Saturday, June 18.

A brief verbal report by the Bremen School Committee Chair Matthew Hanly and a mention of poisoned foxes took longer than the consideration of any one warrant article as the Bremen Select Board and budget committee concurred, presenting a no-frills budget that closely hewed the line to the immediate past years.

As approved, Bremen’s municipal budget for 2022-23 is set at $1,239,870, an increase of $46,108 or 3.8% from the current fiscal year.

Among the appropriation articles, with almost no discussion voters approved an $182,100 article for town administration, which funds the town office staff, ballot clerks, health officer, moderators and select board members. The increase of $6,000 is entirely due to salary increases for the town office staff.

Discussion of a $133,000 warrant article for operating accounts prompted a question of the $8,000 line item for fuel. Selectman John “Boe” Marsh conceded the figure may be a little low, noting the budget was put together before fuel prices doubled.

Chair Wendy Pieh said the town has some money available in contingency account. If necessary, Pieh said, the board would schedule a special town meeting to refill the fuel account.

With no discussion, voters approved a $304,901 article funding roads and bridges in Bremen, including $90,000 for road maintenance and repair, $194,901 for snow removal; and $20,000 for salt/sand.

Voters agreed to pay the town’s share of the county tax bill, agreeing to raise and appropriate $321,255.

Voters approved a $29,300 article as proposed for professional services, $50,767 for the town’s share of the Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station budget, and $89,150 for the Bremen Fire Department.

All of the school budget articles, totaling $625,650.31, passed as presented. Individual articles authorized the town to expend $38,278.25 for transportation and buses, $14,225.76 for system administration, $70,184.90 for special education, and $502,290.90 for regular school instruction.

School funding articles were approved including $442,852.95 in local funds; plus a $154,000 in fund balance carry forward, $37,500 from Bremen’s fund reserve account, and $28,797 in anticipated state subsidy.

Addressing the town before discussion of the school articles began, Hanley said the grade 9-12 budget was up due to an increase in Bremen’s population of secondary students.

“That increase last year to this year is approximately $90,000, and there is a simple reason for it,” Hanley said. “We just graduated six Bremen seniors but we welcomed 11 new ninth graders. So Bremen’s population of students is increasing and that is going to have an impact in the next few years. Bremen is a new destination place to live.”

By written ballot voters approved Article 39, authorizing the town to raise and appropriation $92.023.46 in additional local funds, exceeding the state’s Essential Programs and Services allocation model. The article passed 33-1.

