Bremen Library Receives Defibrillator Purchase Grant from Bangor Savings March 9, 2023 at 9:55 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCounty Voters Reject People’s Veto, Dems Back BidenBremen Library Receives Grant for Extended HoursBremen Plans Bicentennial Celebration for SummerBremen Library Garden Tour to Focus on Farming, FishingDamariscotta Formally Transfers Sewer Line Ownership Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!