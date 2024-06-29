Bremen Voters Decline Surveillance Cameras, Approve Budgets

Bremen voters dispatched with the town’s 58-article warrant over the course of two hours at the annual town meeting held in the afternoon of Saturday, June 22 at the Bremen fire station.

Approximately 60 residents approved all articles at the meeting except one, which sought permission to move forward with the installation of a surveillance system at the town landing at the end of Medomak Road.

Bremen resident Martha Frink said she asked the Bremen Select Board to put the issue on the warrant.

“A number of people have asked the selectmen to look into a camera at the town landing,” Frink said. “It really isn’t about surveillance, it’s about security.”

Susan Davis, a resident near the landing, said there is crime in the area, including damage to cars and boats being vandalized.

Select board member Steve Paige said he’s looked into possible camera systems but given the limited availability of cellular tower signal in the location, the cost of installing surveillance would end up being high. Paige said initial estimates are around $20,000.

Bremen Select Board Chair Wendy Pieh said there were too many unknowns in regard to the cost of installing a video surveillance system for her to support the article. More than a majority of residents voted the article down.

The other articles in the warrant passed without much discussion outside of clarifying questions about amounts in reserve accounts, which were detailed in the annual town report.

Voters passed a $1,314,610 municipal budget, which is an increase of $173,546, or 15.21%. Taxpayers are being asked to raise $1,278,884 of the municipal budget, an increase of $288,046 or 29.07% from the previous year.

Voters also passed a $612,349.26 education budget, which is an increase of $42,041.96 or 7.37%, while the education budget has increased, the amount taxpayers are being asked to raise will be less this year. Taxpayers will be responsible for $442,430.39 of the education budget, a decrease of $16,892 or 3.67%.

Bremen School Committee Chair Christa Thorpe explained the warrant article authorizing the restructuring of the administration of the Great Salt Bay Consolidated School District, which is composed of Damariscotta, Newcastle, and Bremen, to create a regional school unit to facilitate secondary education in those towns.

“We have been working on this for awhile,” Thorpe said.

Becoming an RSU will increase organizational efficiency and budgetary efficiency by allowing the four boards to serve as one board. According to Thorpe, the shift will provide a more focus and collaborative effort for all students, pre-K through 12. The restructuring warrant passed 50-3.

According to Bremen Town Administrator Melanie Pendleton, both Damariscotta and Newcastle residents voted to accept the restructuring.

Before the meeting, residents convened at the town office to vote in the municipal elections.

Voters reelected Bremen Select Board member John “Boe” Marsh for a three-year term with 70 votes.

Planning board member John Clapp was reelected to a three-year term with 50 votes. Robin Lailer was also elected to the board with 55. Mary Berger was elected to be an alternate with 64 votes.

Matthew Hanly was reelected to another three-year term on the Bremen School Committee with 70 votes.

