Bremen’s Brown Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest

With just one vote separating first and second place, Julia Brown emerged victorious in the November #LCNme365 photo contest with her picture of a foggy morning at Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta.

“It’s a pretty humble story,” Brown, of Bremen, said. “I was driving up Hodgdon Street behind the cemetery to pick up a friend to carpool to work together.”

Brown works as a research scientist at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay.

“It was a stunning image … seeing the sun rising in the corner and the mist,” Brown said. “I rolled down my window and just snapped a couple of pictures.”

This is Brown’s second time winning a monthly contest, having previously won in October 2019 with a picture of a dock surrounded by fall foliage.

“My previous photo was also around this same time of year and taking advantage of the misty, foggy scene, so I think my aesthetic is autumn mist,” Brown said. “Now I’m going to try to get a photo from a different time of year.”

In addition to having her photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Brown will receive a $50 gift certificate to Phillips Power Products, the sponsor of the November contest.

As the 11th monthly winner, Brown cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2022, but she can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Brown’s photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2022.

Submissions are now being accepted for the December #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to Louis Doe Home Center, of Newcastle, the sponsor of the December contest. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

