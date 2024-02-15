Bristol Budget Committee Splits on Education Budget Recommendation February 15, 2024 at 11:05 am Johnathan RileyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol Select Board Sets Joint Meeting to Discuss Draft Comprehensive PlanBristol Gets Timeframe for Hatchtown Bridge ConstructionBristol Donates Extrication Equipment to Somerville Fire DepartmentAudit Shows $1.37M Surplus for BristolNo Contested Elections in Bristol Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!