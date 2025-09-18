Bristol Celebrates School Addition With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Community members, teachers, school officials, and students gathered at Bristol Consolidated School on Thursday, Sept. 11 to celebrate the grand opening of a new wing. The formal ribbon-cutting marked the completion of a construction and renovation project that has been years in the making.

The project included health and safety improvements such as sprinklers, updated heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, communication systems, and security features. Students and teachers now have larger classrooms, expanded restroom access, and the school’s first dedicated technology room.

A new cafeteria and kitchen has been added, serving as a multipurpose space that will not only serve daily meals but also host large group presentations and community events.

The event featured remarks from the Rev. Robert “Bobby” Ives, who has been involved with the school for over five decades, serving as a minister, coach, school board member, and parent.

Ives spoke about his children and grandchildren attending the school and offered a symbolic toast to the new addition.

“This new wing isn’t just the creation of a building, it’s the expansion of possibility,” Ives said. “What was once a dream sketched on paper is now a vibrant space where children will be fed, lives will be nurtured, friendships will be formed, and curiosity will bloom.”

Bristol School Committee Chair Darin Carlucci said the project had been discussed for nearly 20 years before receiving strong community support. In March 2023, Bristol voters approved a $6,425,000 general obligation bond for school construction with a vote of 446-204.

The article, recommended by the school and budget committees and the select board, authorized the Bristol Select Board to issue 15-year bonds or notes to fund additions and improvements to the Bristol Consolidated School.

With 5.3% interest adding $2,603,251, the total bond will cost the town $9,028,251.

“With three-quarters of the town voting yes, Bristol chose to reinvest in our children, our community, and our future,” Carlucci said.

Construction began in June 2023 with a groundbreaking ceremony at which Bristol students of all grade levels were handed shovels for a photo opportunity before outside renovations and electrical work began.

Carlucci credited the school committee, select board, budget committee, superintendents past and present, and the construction and management teams for steering the project through to completion.

Carlucci also spoke about the contributions of skilled tradespeople, teachers, and staff who dealt with months of construction, and donors who provided enhancements such as large windows, modern sound and media systems, and even new basketball courts.

“Most of all, we want to thank the people of Bristol,” Carlucci said. “You invested your hard-earned tax dollars. You have been patient for the long months of construction. Above all, you have demonstrated a shared belief in the enormous value of a strong education and an education that will have a far-reaching ripple effect in our community and well beyond.”

BCS Principal Jennifer Ribeiro spoke about the student-focused project and how it will benefit students in the future.

“The focus on our students is inspiring, and this project has inspired us at the school to do great things to engage in learning our hopes and dreams for the future,” Ribeiro said.

For more information, call 886-8358 or go to aos93.org/o/bcs.

